Anker launches new B600 Video Bar with 2K webcam, LED light array, USB-C, more

After first being unveiled back at CES at the start of January, the latest addition to Anker’s suite of work from home gear is now available. Launching with a 2K sensor for taking video calls on top of an integrated LED light, the new AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is just as suited for anyone who lives in Zoom meetings as it is for streamers.

Anker launched its very first webcam back in the beginning of 2021 with the PowerConf C300. Now nearly a year later, the brand is back with an even more capable follow up in the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar.

Differing from the first entry into the webcam market from Anker, its new Video Bar packs a wealth of new features into a much larger form-factor. After unboxing the accessory this past weekend, I was shocked by how much larger it was than the PowerConf C300, but all of that added space in the design has gone to good use. Most notably, there is now a 2K sensor that comes backed by a suite of AI features like autofocus, adaptive image tuning for various lighting conditions, and auto-framing features. There are also four built-in microphones, as well as a series speakers installed in the unit.

One of the more unique features though has to be the integrated light on the top of the Video Bar. In what Anker calls MagicSight technology, the LEDs will automatically adapt to your room’s lighting conditions in order to help you look your best. You can also manually tune the brightness and color temperature.

Just as before, there’s an adjustable mount that sits beneath the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar for positioning it on a monitor. Though with the added weight, you can also use a standard photography thread mount or tripod to secure it in place. It connects to your Mac or PC over USB-C, and it also requires a secondary USB-C adapter (included in the box) to actually power the video calling experience.

Now available for purchase, the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is up for grabs on Amazon. The brand’s latest desktop accessory enters with a $219.99 price tag, putting it at a much higher tier than we saw from its first webcam last year.





9to5Toys' Take:

I’ve had a chance to use the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar over the past few days, and I am already quite impressed with the overall package. While a more thorough hands-on review will follow, my experience so far has already been enough to give the work from home upgrade high marks. I had been previously using Anker’s first webcam that launched last year, and the difference is almost night and day. So if you like what you see from the spec sheet and features, I can definitely recommend it.

