Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and more magazines from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

DiscountMags has a few particularly notable price drops available on 1-year subscriptions to Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and Astronomy magazine live right now. These mid-week offers can provide even lower prices than the typical weekend offerings and today is one of those times. Architectural Digest, for example, goes for $30 on Amazon but can be had for $4.50 per year. Shipping is free every month, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags won’t auto-renew your subscription This one is a great deal at $5 these days, but you can score it for even less today. Head below for more details.

Architectural Digest is a great one to have sitting on the coffee table each month with gorgeous photography of both interior and exterior design as well as a host of ideas you can put to use in your own spaces. But you’ll also find the best prices available right now on both Consumer Reports and Astronomy magazine starting from $13. These titles can also go for as much as $30, so now’s a great time to lock a full year in.

The go score your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies before the month is out and check out our January 2022 reading list while you’re at it for some new book ideas to tuck into across 2022.

Swing by our media hub for additional entertainment deals, movies, TV shows, and more.

More on Architectural Digest:

Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find. Special features like designer spotlights and before and after articles round out the content in Architectural Digest magazine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!