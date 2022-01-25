Elgato intros new Stream Deck foot pedal for hands-free control over your stream

Elgato – a leader in streaming hardware tech – is introducing a foot pedal controller today known as the Stream Deck Pedal. This floor pad provides foot pedal control over your streaming software and ecosystem alongside existing Elgato Stream Deck functionality, including the ability to switch scenes, engage audio FX, flip between camera angles, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the now available foot pedal controller from Elgato.

Elgato describes the Stream Deck Pedal as “sturdy, customizable, and discreet.” It provides hands-free control over your setup while you’re busy smashing your gamepad, or just for greater accessibility for folks unable to make use of its desktop control surfaces. “Stream Deck Pedal gives you instant hands-free control of your apps and tools.”

The new foot pedal controller carries three pads with essentially unlimited control. You can use them as discreet hands-free buttons and stack up a series of functions, or multiple actions on one to engage an entire string of commands with a single foot press.

Your fingers are dedicated controller smashers. They don’t have time to mute your mic, trigger censor bleeps or launch your victory meme. But your feet do. Put them to work on your stream so you can focus on your game.

Elgato says you can “snap a screenshot, open a destination folder, and launch Twitter for quick sharing. Or change scenes, play a track, and cue your voice changer – with one tap.”

The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal is now available on the company’s site for $89.99, but it appears to be out of stock at the time of writing.

And one more thing…



Today we're also launching our official Discord Stream Deck plugin!



Mute Mic

Push-to-Talk

Join Voice Channels

Switch Text Channels

Works perfectly with Stream Deck Pedal pic.twitter.com/ttc10vmQc1 — Elgato (@elgato) January 25, 2022

Elgato Discord plug-in

Elgato is also introducing a new Discord plug-in today. Previously requiring third-party software, Elgato’s hardware surfaces, including the new foot pedal controller, now directly support Discord with the new plug-in. You can toggle mutes, use push-to-talk, deafen, join and leave voice channels, and jump to text channels natively.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s easy to see how a foot controller would come in handy for many streamers, not just gamers. Whether you’re a musician that needs to keep your hands on the instrument, a home chef with pots, pans, and utensils to deal with, or just working on an unboxing video, hands-free control over your broadcast is certainly something loads of streamers can make use of. And the direct Discord addition to its ecosystem is certainly a nice touch as well.

