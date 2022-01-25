Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers hundreds of ideas for the athlete in your life

Lululemon has dropped a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide that offers high-performing gear that keeps you training, practicing, and moving together. There are hundreds of items to choose from, with gift ideas for her or him. Best of all, pricing in this guide starts at just $12, so there is something for every budget. Find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide below. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new Tom Brady “BRADY” athleisure line that’s now at Nordstrom.

Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

One of the most notable items from this gift guide is the ABC Jogger Pants for men. These versatile pants will take you to the gym to lunch with friends in a flash. The wrinkle-resistant fabric also has four-way stretch to keep you comfortable and looking your best all day. The tapered fit is highly flattering and the design gives more room in the thighs and butt for athletic builds. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re priced at $128.

Another standout from this gift guide is the Always in Motion five-Pack Boxer Briefs that are priced at $108. These boxer briefs were made to move with you during your workouts and create less distractions. They’re highly breathable, quick-drying, and are rated 4.2/5 stars with over 200 positive reviews from Lululemon customers. However, if you’re looking to just try out a pair, you can find a single option for $28.

Gift Ideas for Her

A highlight from this guide is the women’s Oversized Half-Zip Scuba Pullover at $118 that’s very on-trend for this season. The cropped design is very flattering and can be paired with almost any bottom, including joggers, leggings, shorts, and more. The exaggerated fit gives you plenty of room when working out and it has an attached hood, which is fantastic for spring weather. However, in case you are looking for a full-zip jacket that can be easily taken on or off, the Cross Chill style is a best-seller and new item to Lululemon.

Finally, the Everywhere Belt Bag is a must-have from this guide. This convenient bag is priced at just $38. This bag is great for everyday, and it can be worn as a fanny pack, over your shoulder, or across your body. The fabric is water-resistant and it can easily fit your keys, phone, cards, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!