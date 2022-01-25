Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven with dual rack cooking now $250 (Up to $70 off)

After seeing some notable deals on its cookware yesterday, Amazon is now offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $249.99 shipped. This one is also matched at Best Buy where it regularly fetches $330. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in the last year outside of the limited $230 Black Friday offer. This combines a multi-cooker style countertop oven and a built-in air fryer with a large enough capacity to cook a pair of 12-inch pizzas or even a 5-pound chicken. This 10-in-1 cooker can also handle simple toasting as well as dehydrating and includes a series of accessories: two sheet pans, two wire racks, the air fry basket, and a roast tray crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 750 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven at $140 shipped. This one doesn’t provide the double rack like the model above, but it does bring rotisserie cooking into the mix for more than $100 less than today’s lead deal. It’s also not quite as large overall, but a more than capable cooker nonetheless if that works for your setup.

Head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchen upgrades and discounted essentials. Amazon is currently offering 40% off a range of its popular dog food and treats with deals from $4.50. This is great way to save a ton on what can be quite expensive goodies for your furry friends and you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven:

TRUE SURROUND CONVECTION: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results.

10-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

FASTER COOKING: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven.

XL FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb. chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, (2) 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb. turkey.

