Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver hits second-best price at $55

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver (BG7040/42) for $54.95 shipped. Regularly $70 or more, this is the second-best discount we have tracked on Amazon and slightly below the typical deal price. Today’s deal is within $6 of the Black Friday Amazon all-time low as well. This dual-sided shaver is designed to shave or trim “any length of hair in all body zones.” It comes with five adjustable length combs with an “ergonomic” grip and a wet/dry design. The 7000-series can also run for 80 straight minutes after a 1-hour charge and includes a storage case as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target where it fetches $70. More details below.

This Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer comes in at $45 and includes a 13-piece accessory kits for full body grooming as well as trimming your hair. While it might not be quite as high-end, it also includes a nose hair trimmer attachment and will save you even more than today’s lead deal.

Once your personal care kit has been upgraded above, dive into our fashion deal hub for some updates to the wardrobe for less as well. The Carhartt Plaid and Flannel Sale is now live alongside the Levi’s End of Season Sale. it is offering up to 50% off a wide range of denim and more with everything neatly broken down for you in this morning’s coverage.

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000:

With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones

This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort

This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

