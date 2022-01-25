Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver hits second-best price at $55

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Reg. $70+ $55

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver (BG7040/42) for $54.95 shipped. Regularly $70 or more, this is the second-best discount we have tracked on Amazon and slightly below the typical deal price. Today’s deal is within $6 of the Black Friday Amazon all-time low as well. This dual-sided shaver is designed to shave or trim “any length of hair in all body zones.” It comes with five adjustable length combs with an “ergonomic” grip and a wet/dry design. The 7000-series can also run for 80 straight minutes after a 1-hour charge and includes a storage case as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target where it fetches $70. More details below. 

This Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer comes in at $45 and includes a 13-piece accessory kits for full body grooming as well as trimming your hair. While it might not be quite as high-end, it also includes a nose hair trimmer attachment and will save you even more than today’s lead deal. 

Once your personal care kit has been upgraded above, dive into our fashion deal hub for some updates to the wardrobe for less as well. The Carhartt Plaid and Flannel Sale is now live alongside the Levi’s End of Season Sale. it is offering up to 50% off a wide range of denim and more with everything neatly broken down for you in this morning’s coverage

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000:

  • With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones
  • This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort
  • This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to ...
Sun Joe’s blower/mulcher/vac sees off-season refurb. ...
Ride in comfort on Segway’s Ninebot E22 e-scooter wit...
Greenworks 48V 17-inch battery-powered mower combo now ...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
Kick gas and oil to the curb with GOTRAX’s electric s...
Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at...
Kobalt’s 18-inch corded electric string trimmer fall ...
Load more...
Show More Comments