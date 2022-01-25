Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off + 30% off orders of $100

Levi’s takes up to 50% off select styles and 30% off orders of $100 with code NEW30 at checkout. Update your wardrobe for the new year with deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, flannels, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. The men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale they’re currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. The slim fit design is highly flattering and they’re available in several color options. The hem is tapered, which makes it really easy to roll for a stylish look. They’re a great style for everyday wear and with over 1,400 positive reviews from Levi’s customers these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

