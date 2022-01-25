Carhartt Plaid and Flannel Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles from $21 shipped

The Carhartt Plaid and Flannel Sale takes 40% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Shirt that’s currently marked down to $30. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $55. It’s available in three color options and the flex material helps to keep you mobile. It’s a perfect shirt to be layered under jackets, vests, sweaters, and more. You can also find it in an array of sizing from S to 4XL as well as tall options too. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

