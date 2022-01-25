Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to $450 (Save $80) alongside $300 off refurb Galaxy Tab S7+

Today only, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi for $449.99 shipped in four different styles. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically fetching $530, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off and within $20 of the all-time low. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the companion Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover to $111. Down from the usual $160 price tag, you’re looking at the best price in over a month at 31% off. Bringing this accessory into the mix delivers a physical typing experience and folio design that also props up the screen for watching movies and the like.

Though if you don’t mind going the certified refurbished route, Woot is now offering up some 1-day deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. Delivering a higher-end Android exerperience than the lead deal, these refurbished offerings start at $549.99 for the 128GB model and go up from there. Normally fetching $850 or more, you’re looking at $300 in savings and some of the best values yet. The main improvements here over the S7 FE above are the inclusion of a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

