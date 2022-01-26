Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat fends off freezing temps with Siri at $127 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $126.83 shipped. Normally fetching $160, you’re looking at the lowest price since well before Black Friday at $2 below our previous mention and a total of 21% off. Just in time for all of these below-freezing temperatures rolling in, Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives to help automate your heat this winter. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved. Head below for more.

While not as much of a discount, the standard Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat will upgrade your Siri setup for less. Currently sitting at $97 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled accessory sports the same connectivity outlined above in a more simple package that ditches the touchscreen. Even so, it’ll upgrade your climate control just the same to fend off freezing temperatures this winter.

As for other ways to upgrade your setup, this week kicked off with a series of rare Level smart lock discounts going live. If you’ve been debating finally bringing some smart home perks to the front door, the start of 2022 is the perfect time now that these price cuts have arrived starting at $183.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

