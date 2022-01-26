Amazon announces Renewed Premium listings with $249 Oculus Quest 2 bundle

Today, Amazon is giving shoppers a first look at its just-announced Renewed Premium condition items with the launch of a new Oculus Quest 2 bundle. Entering at the $249 price point, the VR headset itself normally sells for $299 in new condition and lacks all of the included goodies that Amazon has bundled in for this pre-order. This is also notably the 128GB model, which was recently refreshed by Meta to replace the previous entry-level configuration, which we’ve seen on sale in the past. Head below for more information on the Amazon Renewed Premium policy or for a closer look at the Oculus Quest 2 bundle offer.

Amazon rolls out Renewed Premium listings

Amazon is no stranger to selling refurbished products, which have been historically listed on its renewed storefront. But today introduces a new Renewed Premium condition that delivers a like-new experience, according to Amazon. Here’s what Amazon itself has to say about the experience:

These Renewed Premium products are shipped and sold by Amazon and have been certified by Samsung to work and look like new. They have been remanufactured with a brand new battery and come in brand-new Samsung packaging with brand-new original accessories. They come with the same one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, just like a brand new Samsung device.

In the past year or so, we’ve seen other retailers take an aggressive approach on offering refurbished items, with eBay most recently updating its popular program with more diverse offerings. Now today’s news steps Amazon up to the plate in a new way.

As for the actual listing, Oculus Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that takes the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Beat Saber and more. You’re also looking at the inclusion of an adjustable head strap to upgrade the experience on top of a hardshell case to store it all in between VR sessions.

This bundle is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on February 1. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.”

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

