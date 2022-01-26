Apple Watch Series 6 sees $129 Grade-A refurb discount to $300, SE at $220, more from $160

Through the end of today, Woot has launched a Grade-A certified refurbished Apple Watch sale starting at $159.99. Prime members lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick this time around is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in serveral styles at $299.99. Originally selling for $429, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen on a Grade-A model, comes within $5 of the all-time low in any refurbished condition, and is a notable $129 in savings. Sure it’s not the all-new wearable from Apple, but going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of other certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $160 and more, all of which should have minimal to no signs on wear.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

