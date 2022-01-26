CORSAIR’s K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard has six macro keys, per-key RGB lighting, more for $50

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Down 29% from its normal going rate of $70, today’s deal is not only a match for the Black Friday price, but also the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Designed to give your gaming setup an upgrade without breaking the bank, this keyboard might be budget-friendly but it’s not lacking in features at all. You’ll find per-key RGB backlighting as well as six dedicated macro keys which are compatible with Elgato’s Stream Deck software as well. Plus, there are dedicated media and volume keys that make it easy to fine-tune settings on the fly. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive and the announcement post for additional information, then head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard instead. Coming in at $35 on Amazon, it’s a full $15 below today’s lead deal while also delivering a solid experience all around. You’ll most notably lose out on per-key RGB lighting and Stream Deck integration, though if that’s not crucial for your setup, then Razer’s offering could fit the bill perfectly.

For a true mechanical experience, consider picking up CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL Champion-series keyboard while it’s on sale for $90. Normally $140, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and gives you a solid gaming upgrade for only $40 more than today’s lead deal.

Light up your desktop with vivid per-key RGB backlighting, choosing from ten onboard lighting effects, or customize your own vibrant lighting effects with CORSAIR iCUE software.

Activate functions, shortcuts, or keypresses in just one stroke with six dedicated macro keys, easily set up through CORSAIR iCUE software, or use instant streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software.

IP42-rated dust and spill resistance guards against accidents so your gameplay never has to stop.

