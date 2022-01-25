CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL Champion-series mechanical keyboard falls to new low at $90

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Champion Series Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $10. This is part of CORSAIR’s Champion series of products that are “designed for and tested by top esports professionals.” You’ll find a tenkeyless form-factor, detachable USB-C cable, and “tournament mode switch.” It’s fully mechanical and leverages CORSAIR’s AXON hyper-processing technology which runs at 8,000Hz. Plus, with per-key RGB backlighting and precision-molded double-shot PBT keycaps, you’ll find this keyboard has it all when it comes to gaming-focused features. Head below for more.

The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is great for those who need a compact keyboard without breaking the bank. Coming in at $45 on Amazon, you’re saving 50% over today’s lead deal and still getting a solid keyboard at the same time. Instead of per-key RGB lighting, you’re only getting eight zones of customizability here, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of PC gaming deals, did you see that CORSAIR’s new XENEON 32-inch 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale for only the second time? Coming in at $100 off, you’ll pay $700 for this high-end gaming monitor. Packing a 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and support for G-SYNC and HDR content, this is a must for high-end gaming setups.

CORSAIR Champion Series products are designed for and tested by top esports professionals – helping to carry you to victory with a competition-grade keyboard featuring a portable and space-saving tenkeyless form-factor, a detachable USB Type-C cable, and a tournament mode switch.

CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology transmits your inputs to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling.

Take on the competition in style with a durable aluminum frame illuminated by fully programmable dynamic per-key RGB backlighting to sport your team’s colors or create your own personalized lighting effects.

