CORSAIR just announced two new keyboards in its K55 family: the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT. Featuring RGB backlighting and six dedicated macro keys that can tie into the Elgato Stream Deck software, these keyboards are great for those looking at a more budget-focused setup, given that pricing starts at $50. So what all do these keyboards do? Let’s take a look.

The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboard delivers a gorgeous design to your setup for just $50

Let’s start off with the more budget-focused CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO keyboard. Delivering six onboard RGB lighting effects, you can assign a color to each zone or program your own across five different areas, thanks to the iCUE software. It’s also IP42 spill-resistant, which can help keep your keyboard in better shape for longer. Plus, with six dedicated macro keys, you can record onboard and program complex functions through iCUE or with Elgato’s Stream Deck software.

Take things to the next level with per-key RGB backlighting at only $70 with the K55 RGB PRO XT

While the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT share many similarities, where the XT sets itself apart is adding per-key RGB backlighting. While the normal RGB PRO model requires you to program individual zones with color, the XT offers more flexibility so you can further express your style.

Both keyboards use a rubber dome style switch instead of mechanical alternatives to help save gamers some cash. This is what also allows them to utilize the IP42 water resistance that we talk about above.

Pricing and availability

The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO will retail for $49.99 and the K55 RGB PRO XT will cost $69.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I would have loved to see CORSAIR include something like a mechamembrane setup here for the switches, rubber dome in this form factor is a great way to get your feet wet with something that’s familiar yet new at the same time. Switching from an older-style rubber dome setup to a full-on mechanical keyboard can be a bit jarring if you’ve never used one before, so that makes this a great in-between step.

This makes sense, honestly, given that CORSAIR is going after the budget market here. Still, with the price tags that CORSAIR has set for its latest keyboards, it’s nice to see things like dedicated media and volume keys as well as six programmable buttons that integrate with the Stream Deck software, making this a great option for gamers and productivity enthusiasts alike.

