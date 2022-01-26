SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD models start from $110 (Reg. up to $245)

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $134 or more, this is the lowest price we can find and among the more affordable 1TB M.2 solutions out there from a trusted brand. This is also within a few bucks of the all-time low and slightly below our mentions from before the holidays last year. It can move your data at up to 3,500MB/s, making for a solid option to upgrade older internal boot drives and more. Shipping with a 5-year warranty, it makes use of “SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology” and will run “extremely cool while being primed for performance.” It also provides a simple installation across multiple machines and pairs with included custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software. Head below for other capacity models marked down below as well.

The SK hynix Amazon store is also offering the 2TB model down at $208.24 shipped right now as well. Regularly closer to $245 or so, this is one of the better prices we have tracked that comes within about $10 of the all-time low and is the lowest total we can find. The specs on this model are essentially the same as those you’ll find above, just with a larger 2TB capacity.

Be sure to take a closer look at SanDisk’s brilliant 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD in our recent hands-on review. And then dive into ongoing deals on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. Now starting at $70 shipped via Amazon, you’re looking new all-time lows on the affordable portable solutions with 1,030MB/s transfer speeds. All of the details on those can be found right here.

More on the SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

