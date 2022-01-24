Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs now 26% off starting at $70

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive for $69.99 shipped. Down from its usual $95 price tag, today’s sale amounts to a new all-time low at 26% off and $5 below our previous mention. This is also still one of the very first price cuts overall, too. Seagate’s latest rendition of the popular One Touch lineup delivers a sleek SSD that’s covered in a stylish casing that pairs a unique plastic look with fabric on the sides. There’s also 1,030MB/s transfer speeds to rely on for quickly backing up files and the like, as well as USB-C connectivity for pairing to your Mac, iPad, and more out of the box. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Those who could use some additional storage will also find that the 1TB version of Seagate’s recent One Touch SSD is also on sale at Amazon. Dropping in price to the second-best price we’ve seen, you’re looking at a discounted rate of $134.99. That’s down from the usual $170 price tag you’d pay and another rare offer on the brand’s most recent addition to its lineup. Aside from double the storage capacity, you’re looking at the same feature set and design as noted above with $35 in savings while beating our previous mention by $15.

If you’re in the market for an internal solution, be it for the PC or even PS5, this morning saw a notable discount go live on WD’s BLACK 1TB SSD. Sporting a built-in heatsink for even more impressive performance, this can sustain 7,000MB/s transfer speeds and is marked down to $190.

Seagate One Touch SSD features:

Accelerate your performance and score some downtime with One Touch SSD. With speeds up to 1030MB/s to transfer large files without delay, an Android app to backup photos and videos—freeing up device space, plus up to 2TB capacity and simple plug-n-play USB-C Windows and Mac compatibility to keep files handy. Travel-sized and styled right, work seamlessly from the drive—wherever you are.

