Bring home two Samsung 25W Wall Chargers with USB-C cables for $11 each ($70 value)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Chargers for $21.99 Prime shipped. Use the pull-down menu to see the 2-pack. Regularly $35 for just one of them, and currently on sale for $28 at Amazon, this is up to $48 off the regular price and the lowest price we can find. You can also just opt to grab a single one for $12.99 Prime shipped as well. Featuring fast charging at up to 25W for compatible devices, these wall chargers also ship with a USB-C cable in the box. Compatible with just about all USB-C gear, Samsung Galaxy units will benefit the most here with up to 3 amps of power “to give your phone power at a much faster rate than your standard 1a or 700mA charger.” More details below.

While you will find a number of options in Amazon’s $10 and under category right here, at just $11 with the USB-C cable included, the Samsung models above are quite competitively priced here. Unless you prefer to go with an off-brand solution, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration if you’re in the market for some new wall chargers.

For more notable deals on charging gear, swing by the latest Anker Amazon sale. The deals start from $14 and range from power banks and cables to car chargers and power strips. You can browse through all of the options in our previous coverage, plus even more in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

More on the Samsung 25W USB-C Wall Charger:

Super fast charging up to 25W with Compatible devices

Rapid charging – plug into any standard wall outlet via the include AC adapter. The super fast charger delivers up to 3 amp to give your phone power at a much faster rate than your standard 1a or 700mA charger.

Flexibility – a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, so you can charge your phone from any other USB-C power source such as your computer or a portable battery. Use the cable to sync and transfer files at blazing speeds with your Galaxy or any other compatible smartphone or laptop.

