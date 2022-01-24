Anker’s latest sale starts at $14 with MagSafe chargers, Lightning cables, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save now From $14

Anker is kicking off the new work week today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. Delivering discounts on a collection of iPhone essentials, MagSafe gear, and upgrades for the workstation, you’ll find prices starting at $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick falls to the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $69.99. Down from $80, you’re looking at the best price in over a month alongside one of the first overall discounts since launching late last fall.

Arriving in one of three different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Though speaking of Anker discounts, don’t forget that you can still cash-in on the very first chance to save on the new Soundcore Frames. These smart glasses just launched last fall and deliver swappable frame designs at $180.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station features:

Supports simultaneous wireless charging of your iPhone 13/12 and earbuds in a single place. Time to get rid of those messy cables! Flip up the phone-charging platform to a maximum range of 60° and attach your iPhone horizontally or vertically for perfect viewing pleasure.  Save valuable space with a versatile magnetic charging station that can quickly power up your iPhone and earbuds and is 40% smaller than a soda can.

