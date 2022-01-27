TP-Link’s Outdoor Smart weather-resistant outlet down to $20, more gear starting at $10

Amazon is now discounting a number of TP-Link Kasa smart home products starting at just $10 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. One of the best offers among the TP-Link Kasa gear is the Outdoor Smart Plug with Wi-fi outlet for $19.99. Normally priced at $25, you’ll be saving 20% and the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. This plug includes two AC outlets that offer a long Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet and a weather-resistance cover with an IP64 rating. Not to mention, this smart product has voice control with either Alexa or Google Home Assistant to make timers easily accessible through your smartphone from anywhere. Its easy to set-up and is great for swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or any other outdoor electrical appliances.

Looking for more smart products to add to your home? Consider checking out the eufy Smart Scale C1 for $23. At the lowest price since Black Friday, this deal is worth looking at. The scale connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone through Bluetooth and can combine with your preferred fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to help track your progress. With support to up to 16 different users, this smart scale is a great way to start your health journey off right.

Extend your Smart Home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug EP40 with landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances. Use the sunrise/sunset offsetting to better schedule your connected device. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family include smart actions, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

