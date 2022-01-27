eufy’s HealthKit Smart Scale C1 falls to best price since Black Friday at $23 (Reg. $30)

Today only, Woot is offering the HealthKit-enabled eufy Smart Scale C1 for $22.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $30 at Amazon, and going for as much right now, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since Black Friday when it hit $18. This smart scale connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone over Bluetooth and integrates with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit for simple tracking of 12 different body metrics. The measurements include your weight, body fat, BMI, bone and muscle mass, as well as a few other metrics. Plus, you’ll find that it supports up to 16 users on a single account so the entire family can use it with their own profiles. Head below for more.

Opt instead for the Etekcity Smart Scale at $17 and save a few bucks. The most notable difference here is the brand. Etekcity is fairly well-known, but Anker and eufy have become household names over the years. However, you won’t really be sacrificing quality here as the Etekcity option measures 13 body metrics and still syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Track your fitness goals with Amazon’s Halo Band that’s on sale for $50 right now. This 50% discount matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before and adds a solid fitness tracker to your workout routine.

More on the eufy Smart Scale C1:

Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

