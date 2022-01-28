Apple’s latest weekend $8 weekend movie sale has feel good flicks like Chef, La La Land, more

The weekend has arrived and if you’re looking for a new movie to dive into while hunkering down through the winter storm, Apple has you covered with a whole new collection of discounted titles this weekend. Courtesy of iTunes, you’ll find a wide range of feel good flicks at $8 each. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new $8 feel good movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres for $8, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

Earlier this week, we also saw Apple launched a $10 or less movie sale packed with an even wider variety of titles. Including everything from the Iron Giant and LEGO flicks to Blade Runner and more, there’s also the $1 HD rental that’s still up for grabs through the weekend, too.

