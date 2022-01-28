Apple’s latest 24-inch 8-core M1 iMac falls to new all-time low following $149 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core/8GB/256GB for $1,349.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Delivering a new all-time low from its usual $1,499 price tag, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention and a grand total of $149 off. Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed last year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior to match. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM and an Ethernet port in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new iMac would be spending some of the savings to pick up Satechi’s recent USB-C Clump Hub with $55 of your savings. This unique accessory is designed specifically with the M1 iMac in mind and delivers forward-facing I/O so you don’t have to reach around the back every time for plugging in. On top of USB-C, there’s also three USB-A slots and SD card readers, too.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

