DJI Mini 2 includes two extra batteries with refurbished discount to $399 ($549 value)

$549 value $399

DroneSuperstore via eBay’s certified refurbished store now offers the DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter in refurbished condition with two extra batteries for $399 shipped. Typically the quadcopter itself would sell for $449, with the added batteries throwing in an extra $110 in value. We last saw the drone sell for $379 by itself in refurbished condition, making today’s offer the best value to date. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

As good as the DJI Mini 2 is for more novice fliers, the all-new FPV Combo is a much better-suited way to take to the skies for those who want a higher-end solution. Be it for higher quality aerial photography or just zipping around at up to 60 MPH with the included goggles in first person mode, the $300 discount we’re tracking delivers plenty of value alongside an all-time low.

Complete your new drone upgrade by picking up 1TB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card storage at an Amazon low. We’re currently tracking a rare return to the best price yet on this card at $160, with its 160MB/s transfer speeds in tow. That makes it a great option for recording flight videos and the like, with ample storage as well.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop. 

