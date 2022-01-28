Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls to new Amazon low of $120 (Save 33%), more

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $119.95 shipped in two styles. This price is also matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low of 33% off while undercutting our previous mention by $10 from over the holidays. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Stepping up from the fitness tracker form-factor above to a full smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is also on sale today at Amazon. Dropping to $199.95 in several styles, you’re looking at the second-best price yet from the retailer at 33% off the usual $300 going rate. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. 

While it won’t be quite as compelling of an upgrade to the Android side of things, there really is no beating these ongoing $50 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts. Delivering flagship features fit for Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at ECG monitoring, heart rate stats, and much more starting at $349.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

