Save $240 on Roborock’s S6 MaxV smart robotic vacuum with this coupon from Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $460 shipped when you click the on-page coupon. Normally offered for $700, you’re saving a whopping $240 with this deal thanks to the free coupon. This vacuum has everything you could ask for from a self-cleaning tool. It has twin cameras that use ReactiveAI obstacle technology to avoid unwanted items in its path like chairs or table legs. You can watch the vacuum even when you’re not home from the Roborock app and give a heads up to your pets that you’ll be home soon using Alexa. Not to mention, the vacuum can not just clean carpet and hard wood, but it can also be set-up with room specific mopping and invisible barriers for the rooms that don’t necessarily need cleaning. With a 2500Pa suction power and up to 180-minutes of runtime, the Roborock S6 can clean your up to 2,580-sqare foot home so you don’t have to. You can check out our announcement coverage here or head below for more.

If you’re looking for some of the great features of a Roborock for a less expensive price tag, consider the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $310 via Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. Just like the previous model, you can set-up zones where the vacuum is restricted to go into, and this model can clean even more square feet (3,230) than the last. You miss out on the dual camera feature, but you can still use voice control with Alexa which is a huge plus.

While you’re upgrading your home tech, check out some of the great discounts on a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories on Amazon this week. The top deal includes the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $130 which would pair perfectly if you chose the Roborock Vacuum without the dual cameras. Also discounted this week includes the Eve Light Switch, Eve Energy Strip, Eve Light Strip, and more.

More on the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Different floors and different rooms need different cleaning intensities. Choose how much suction or mopping you want to use in-app, and even define cleaning intensity for specific rooms. Up to four levels of your home can be mapped and automatically recognized, including room locations, as well as up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Walls on every level. Click in the 297ml SnapMop system to unlock a suite of advanced mopping features. Set room-specific mopping schedules. Tailor water flow by room. Use No-Mop Zones to keep your carpets dry, and more. All controlled in-app.

