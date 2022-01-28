Save on Eve HomeKit cameras, Thread-enabled sprinkler controllers, more from $40

Closing out the work week, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve HomeKIt accessories headlined by its Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $129.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $20 in savings alongside the third-best discount in the past year at within $10 of our last mention. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. Our recent hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expand and you can head below for more from $40.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupons in order to lock-in the savings noted below. Everything is down to some of the lowest prices to date with at least 20% in savings attached.

Other notable Eve HomeKit gear on sale:

If this weekend’s impending winter storm has you thinking about how to upgrade your home’s heating system with some smart functionality, Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat helps fend off freezing temperatures and is down to $127. Though we’re also tracking a series of rare Level smart lock discounts this week, too. If you’ve been debating finally bringing some smart home perks to the front door, the start of 2022 is the perfect time now that these price cuts have arrived starting at $183.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

