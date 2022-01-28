Withings’ all-new ScanWatch falls to best Amazon price yet at $252 or score a $50 GC

Amazon is now offering the new Withings ScanWatch 38mm for $251.61 shipped. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $29 off the going rate. This is also only the second notable chance to save of any kind. Over at Best Buy, you can bring home the new wearable with a $50 gift card attached, which applies to both the 38 and 42mm versions. Arriving with an array of health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Alongside the all-new ScanWatch going on sale, we’re also tracking some discounts across Withings’ other wearables. Detailed down below, you’ll also find some of the brand’s official wristbands up for grabs, too.

While not as much of an Apple Watch competitor as the lead deal, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still quite the compelling wearable. Currently on sale as well, this one enters with a more typical fitness tracker design while delivering ECG monitoring. Best of all? It’s down to a new Amazon low of $120.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

