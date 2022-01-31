Amazon now offers up to 45% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips from $28.50

Amazon is now offering 45% off a range Oral-B and Crest tooth care products and electric toothbrushes. One standout here is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.49 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $40 with similar options starting at $40 via Walmart, this is matching the Cyber Monday deal we spotted late last year and is the best we can find. A perfect option for getting that smile on point and sparkling for 2022, this set includes 16 treatments as well as a pair of 1-hour strips for a quick touch up. They are said to be “safe on enamel [by] using the same whitening ingredient as dentists.” Crest Whitestrips carry 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more Amazon Crest and Oral-B deals.

More Amazon Crest and Oral-B deals:

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous Teeth Whitening Kit:

Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks

1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

Advanced seal Technology’s no Slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

