Sony’s popular true Wireless ANC earbuds on sale: Latest XM4 hit $248 + XM3 at $128

Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. While you’d typically pay $280, today’s offer returns to mark the best price outside of Black Friday while delivering one of the first overall discounts to date, too. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. Then head below for more.

Going with the previous-generation pair of Sony’s popular ANC earbuds is a great way to save some extra cash, with the XM3s at $128. Delivering a similar all-around feature set, these aren’t quite as capable as the newer edition, but still quite the notable earbuds for enjoying a distraction-free listening experience. Though down from the usual $198 going rate, the added savings here of 36% may very well be worth the trade-off. Especially considering you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low.

Speaking of alternates to the likes of Apple and Samsung, our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 is certainly worth a look. Out of the 15 different earbuds we reviewed throughout last year, we’ve settled on five different models that stand out from the rest. Including brands like Anker, Marshall, and more, you’ll want to check out the top contenders right here.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!