Tribit’s StormBox Pro gets you ready for spring outings at a 2022 low of $102 (Reg. $120)

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is offering its StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $101.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked and comes within $6 of the best price that we’ve seen all-time back in October of last year. Delivering 360-degree audio, this speaker is perfect for upcoming spring or summer parties once winter finally bids us adieu. The enhanced XBass technology leverages dual passive radiators to help produce room-thumping sound. Plus, there are two 5,000mAh batteries inside of this speaker which packs up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, and it also means you can power other devices from the StormBox Pro. Bluetooth 5.0 is in tow and allows you to hook up two devices at once as well, which means multiple people can control the party. In our hands-on review, we found the StormBox Pro to be last summer’s most valuable speaker, meaning it would be a great buy for the upcoming warmer season.

The OontZ Angle Solo is perfect for more budget-friendly setups. Currently available for $16 Prime shipped on Amazon, the Angle Solo delivers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and is also waterproof, letting you enjoy music anywhere. Just know that the Angle Solo doesn’t offer nearly the same 360-degree sound or room-filling audio that the StormBox Pro above delivers.

Prefer private on-the-go listening? Consider picking up a pair of Sony’s active noise cancelling XM4 true wireless earbuds while they’re on sale for $248 today. However, those who don’t want to spend nearly $250 can pick up the previous-generation XM3’s for $128, which is a fantastic deal for what the true wireless earbuds offer.

More on the Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker:

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

