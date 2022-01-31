WD_BLACK SN750 SE Gen4 Internal Gaming SSDs now start from $50 (Nearly 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 SE NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $60 at Newegg, this is $5 below our mention from last year, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you can make do with a 500GB internal – the 1TB is also currently marked down to $99.99 shipped from the regular up to $130 or so – this is a great boot drive upgrade that comes in at half the price of the SN850 model. It can reach speeds up to 3,600MB/s in a backwards compatible PCIe Gen4 setup. Compatible with most modern motherboards, the M.2 drive features “up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor” and includes accesses to the WD_BLACK dashboard to help you “maintain drive health and enable gaming mode.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Newegg. More details below.

If you can do with some slower transfer rate speeds, we are still tracking some notable options on Sabrent internal SSDs starting from $59. While not specifically built for gaming, they will get you in the 1TB SSD upgrade game for about $15 less right now.

If it’s the portable SSD storage you’re after, this morning saw a host of options drop in price including the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme models alongside Crucial variants and the WD My Passport lineup. The deals start from $60 shipped and you can browse through everything right here. Just be sure to check out these ongoing deals on SD cards and flash drives from SanDisk as well.

More on the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 SE NVMe M.2 SSDs:

Get into the action fast with sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s to boost system, game and level load times.

Demolish the competition with PCIe Gen4 storage (backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3).

The WD_BLACK Dashboard helps you maintain drive health and enable gaming mode (available Late Summer 2021) to help sustain maxed-out performance.

Game longer before your next recharge with up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor.

Slim and light M.2 SSD form factor is built for compatibility with modern motherboards and systems.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!