Affordable Sabrent internal SSDs drop even lower, now starting from $59 (Reg. up to $200)

Store4Memory (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 1TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x 4 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped using code 15R1W8DB at checkout. This one spent all of last year at a $130 regular price tag before dropping down to the $100 range in 2022 and is now nearly 35% off the going rate. This is matching our previous mention from earlier this month and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at an M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 SSD ready to upgrade an aging system with free Sabrent Acronis True Image cloning software included in the package. Based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND Flash memory, it can reach speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and sells for even less than the $130 5,000MB/s models from Sabrent. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. More capacities on sale below.

More Sabrent SSD deals:

Sabrent Rocket M.2 512GB $59 (Reg. $70) Using code 16GK9XZB

(Reg. $70) Sabrent Rocket M.2 2TB $170 (Reg. $200) Using code 154RERVQ

(Reg. $200)

We are also still tracking some affordable internal SSD options from SK hynix, including the 1TB model at $110. This one isn’t quite as inexpensive as today’s lead deal, but it is a touch faster and worth a quick look if you’re in the market for one. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, check out this deal on Seagate’s PS5-ready FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 SSD instead.

More on the Sabrent Rocket M.2 2280 Gen3 x 4 NVMe SSD:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. Built to the PCIe 3.1 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

