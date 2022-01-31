iPhone 12 mini sees $231 discount in cert. refurb sale at $460, more from $128

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhone models starting at $127.99. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. An easy highlight amongst all of these discounts is the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB from $467.99 in several styles. Originally selling for $699, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $231 off.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Otherwise, make sure you go check out all of the other discounted iPhones in today’s sale at Woot. You’ll find some much more affordable unlocked offerings for getting some younger family members their first handset with prices starting at $128. Ranging from ultra-affordable iPhones to some more recent models with steep discounts attached, there’s plenty on tap through the rest of the week.

The Apple discounts don’t end there, as we’re also still tracking some notable markdowns in our deals hub right here. Including a series of new all-time lows across the M1 iMac lineup as well as the latest iPad mini 6, there are plenty of enticing price cuts worth checking out.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

