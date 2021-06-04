Back at CES in 2020, we got a look at LIFX’s first in-wall switch, which eventually launched with a focus on markets abroad. Now, the popular smart home lighting brand is delivering a more suitable upgrade for those here in the states with the debut of the new LIFX 2-button Smart Switch. Arriving with HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant, the new arrival delivers an affordable way to bring overhead lighting into the rest of your setup. Head below for all of the details.

LIFX 2-button Smart Switch

The latest from LIFX arrives as the second iteration of its in-wall smart light switch. Ditching the larger four-button design that’s more popular elsewhere in the world, the brand’s latest arrives with a more compact and US-friendly 2-button form factor. There’s still the same glass design that’s available in either white or black colorways, as well as backlit buttons, which not only make them easier to find in the dark but can be programmed for some added flair. Plus, there’s much of the same smart home prowess that we’ve come to expect from LIFX over the years, too.

Its 2-button design installs into your existing light switch in order to convert overhead lighting over onto the smart home side of things without having to replace every bulb. A neutral wire is required here, but otherwise, each of the buttons will then be able to switch on and off the lights in place of a traditional rocker. Another perk is that for those who are just looking for a way to bring some more old-school controls to their decked-out smart home, the LIFX Smart Switch can also be set up to command all of the other gear in your setup.

On the compatibility front, the ecosystem integrations this time around are about as comprehensive as you’ll find amongst the competition. With HomeKit leading the way, the new 2-button LIFX Smart Switch delivers Alexa and Assistant support, as well. It’ll, of course, pair with the rest of your LIFX gear via the brand’s more recently-redesigned app for setting automations and the like. It also pairs directly to your Wi-Fi, bypassing the need for an additional hub.

With a retail price of $49, early adopters looking to bring the LIFX 2-button Smart Switch into their setups can currently benefit from a pre-order discount that drops the price down to $39. Shipping is currently slated for later this summer in July, as of now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LIFX has long been a popular option in the smart home space for those in search of devices compatible with all of the major voice assistance but without the normally required hubs. Its latest Switch Switch continues the trend while being one of the more eye-catching offerings on the market. For starters, the price is quite compelling and in line with many of the existing models on the market right now. That doesn’t even consider the more premium design leveraged here, let alone the added functionality.

