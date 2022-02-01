Load up on 8-packs of MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal 30-gram protein bars for $6.50 (55% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessMET-Rx
55% off $6.50

Amazon is now offering an 8-count bundle of MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars for $6.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel your sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly just under $14, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, one of the lowest price we have tracked on MET-Rx bars, and the best price we can find. This is a great time to give them a shot if you haven’t yet or to stock up while the price is right. Each bar packs a sizable 30-grams of protein alongside 17 vitamins and minerals as well as being a “significant source of Zinc.” They are said to be ideal “meal replacements or post workout protein bars.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re not sold on the MET-Rx bars, take a look on the Amazon Brand Happy Belly Protein Chewy Bars from under $3 Prime shipped. These 5-packs are a more affordable solution (you can grab 2-packs for just over $5.50 right now), but you won’t get nearly as much protein per bar at 10-grams a pop here. 

We are also still tracking some notable Soylent protein and supplement offers courtesy of Amazon. Starting from $19.50 Prime shipped, you’ll find a series of meal replacements and other protein snacks with a plant-based recipe waiting for you right here. Hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for more workout- and adventure-focused deals including these Smith & Wesson pocket knives.  

More on the MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars:

  • Two 4 count boxes of MET-Rx Crispy Apple Pie Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars
  • Meal replacement bar is packed with 30 grams of protein for complete hunger satisfaction
  • This MET-Rx protein bar has 17 vitamins and minerals and is a significant source of Zinc and Vitamins A and C
  • High protein apple pie protein bars feature Metamyosyn protein blend for both a quick and sustained delivery of amino acids to muscles

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MET-Rx

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab the Philips Premium XXL Airfryer with Fat Removal ...
Amazon Soylent protein offers from $19.50: Meal replace...
Stock up on Amazon replacement Brita water pitcher filt...
Two for one stocking stuffer idea: A pair of Amazon Sha...
Score a 3-pack of Amazon Silicone Baking Mats with holi...
Score a 6-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with...
Holiday blender deals up to $70 off: Ninja Personal $30...
Nintendo Valentine’s Day game sale up to 75% off: PAC...
Load more...
Show More Comments