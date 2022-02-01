Load up on 8-packs of MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal 30-gram protein bars for $6.50 (55% off)

Amazon is now offering an 8-count bundle of MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars for $6.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel your sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly just under $14, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, one of the lowest price we have tracked on MET-Rx bars, and the best price we can find. This is a great time to give them a shot if you haven’t yet or to stock up while the price is right. Each bar packs a sizable 30-grams of protein alongside 17 vitamins and minerals as well as being a “significant source of Zinc.” They are said to be ideal “meal replacements or post workout protein bars.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the MET-Rx bars, take a look on the Amazon Brand Happy Belly Protein Chewy Bars from under $3 Prime shipped. These 5-packs are a more affordable solution (you can grab 2-packs for just over $5.50 right now), but you won’t get nearly as much protein per bar at 10-grams a pop here.

We are also still tracking some notable Soylent protein and supplement offers courtesy of Amazon. Starting from $19.50 Prime shipped, you’ll find a series of meal replacements and other protein snacks with a plant-based recipe waiting for you right here. Hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for more workout- and adventure-focused deals including these Smith & Wesson pocket knives.

More on the MET-Rx Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars:

Two 4 count boxes of MET-Rx Crispy Apple Pie Big 100 Colossal Protein Bars

Meal replacement bar is packed with 30 grams of protein for complete hunger satisfaction

This MET-Rx protein bar has 17 vitamins and minerals and is a significant source of Zinc and Vitamins A and C

High protein apple pie protein bars feature Metamyosyn protein blend for both a quick and sustained delivery of amino acids to muscles

