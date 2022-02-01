KFC’s biggest sandwich yet is a must-see: The giant 3-foot Chicken Snuggler Pillow

KFC is introducing its biggest sandwich yet. After seeing the most delicious holiday fire log with 11 herbs and spices drop to its best price yet, KFC is introducing its biggest sandwich to date, but this one isn’t edible. The new snuggler is the limited-edition, larger-than-life KFC Chicken Sandwich stuffed pillow plushie of your dreams. It is now up for pre-order via Pillow Pets, and you can get a closer look down below.

KFC’s biggest sandwich yet is a giant pillow snuggly:

You’re essentially looking at KFC’s biggest sandwich yet, a giant 3-foot pillow plushie dubbed the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler Pillow. It looks about as cuddly as it does ridiculous, in the best way possible – if you’re into that kind of thing anyway.

WARNING – May Cause Excessive Mouth Watering

It is said to be “a delicious twist on KFC’s best chicken sandwich ever” made of “high quality, super soft plush fabrics that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia to all age groups.”

KFC’s chicken sandwich, that was introduced nationwide in January 2021 and “quickly became a fan-favorite,” is said to be the inspiration behind its biggest sandwich to date:

So, whether you’re single and snuggling solo or cozying up with your partner or closest friends for a night in, the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler has the versatility to be the perfect napping accessory. Enjoy a snuggle after sinking your teeth into a KFC Chicken Sandwich meal or spice up any room in your home (trust us, it’s impossible to miss).

According to the press release and pre-order page, these pillowy buns are only available in limited quantity as well:

Only a limited number of KFC Chicken Snugglers are available for purchase. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

So if you’re looking to score the biggest sandwich snuggler around, you might want to jump on the pre-sale listing while you can. But it’s going to cost you. It is now available direct from Pillow Pets at $99.99 shipped with a shipping date “no later than March 15, 2022.”

