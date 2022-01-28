Amazon Soylent protein offers from $19.50: Meal replacements and vegan powder up to 24% off

Amazon is now offering up to 24% off Soylent protein products. You can now score the 12-count variety pack Soylent Complete Nutrition Vegan Protein Meal Replacement Shakes for $37.24 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price, and cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $49, this is 24% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a good time to stock up on several flavors. You’re looking at 12 ready-to-drink plant-based protein meal replacement shakes at 14-ounces a pop in chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, banana, mint chocolate, and cafe mocha. Each one contains 20-grams of protein and nine essential amino acids as well as 28 vitamins and minerals. Head below for additional Soylent deals including single flavor 12-packs for even less, protein powder, and more.

Over on this landing page, you’ll find the rest of Amazon’s Soylent deals including the 12-pack of chocolate meal replacement shakes from $26.60 shipped. That’s also 24% off the regular $35 price tag and the lowest price we can find. The contents here are essentially the same as the option above, outside of the flavor.

You’ll find everything else waiting for you right here starting from $19.50 Prime shipped. Just remember to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts, as detailed above.

The protein deals don’t stop there either, we are still tracking some great deals on the popular Muscle Milk and Vega options with deals starting from just over $18 Prime shipped and you’ll find the best of it listed for you right here.

Includes: 12 14-ounce Soylent ready-to-drink plant-based protein meal replacement shakes: Creamy chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, banana, mint chocolate, cafe mocha (2 each)

Complete Nutrition: Enjoy a quick and convenient nutrient-dense meal replacement and nutritional supplement protein shake for breakfast, lunch, or as a substantial on-the-go snack

20g Complete Plant-Based Vegan Protein: Contains all 9 essential amino acids that help support lean muscle mass maintenance, strength, energy, and satiety to keep you going throughout the day

