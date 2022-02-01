Bring a $150 Omega Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer home for $83 Prime shipped today

Woot is now offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for $82.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee will apply. Regularly as much as $150 on Amazon in some colorways, this model also fetches as much at Walmart right now. Today’s offer is within a few bucks of our previous mention and the lowest we can find. A great way to introduce a proper cold pressed juicer to your 2022 health routine, it can handle robust veggies like celery and carrots as well as leafy greens and fruit. It uses slow speed masticating technology at 90 to 110 RPMs to get at the “nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

One of the most popular options in the next price range down is the Mueller Austria Juicer. This one is a best-seller at Amazon and comes in at just under $70 shipped. It’s not quite as high-end as the regularly $150 model above, but it will certainly get the job done for even less, providing homemade juice all year round.

Be sure to check out this deal we just spotted on Chefman’s 12-egg cooker as well as Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer. Now sitting at the second-best Amazon price we have tracked, this one provides a series of smart cooking programs for a nearly hands-off experience and that golden crispy texture without all of the unhealthy oil. All of the details you need are right here and hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer:

HEALTHY JUICING – Slow speed masticating technology juices at 90-110 RPM to minimize heat build-up and oxidation in your juices

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily get the nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health

BPA-FREE JUICER – Juicer is BPA free for peace of mind and healthy juicing

