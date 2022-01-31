Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer returns to second-best Amazon price at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, this model starts at $105 via Walmart and is now matching the second-best price we have tracked via Amazon with today’s deal coming within $10 of the all-time low we have only seen twice previously. This 5.7-quart model sits in a nice middle ground between those giant family-sized options and the personal variants with a series of one-touch smart cooking programs for “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.” It sports a sleek touchscreen alongside a non-stick dishwasher-safe basket and adjustable temperature range from 95- to 400-degrees. Rated 4+ stars at Home Depot where it sells for $100. More details below. 

If you can get away with a smaller model and don’t need the smart Instant cooking programs, take a look at the popular Chefman 3.6-quart model. It’s currently selling for just over $51 shipped at Amazon and features a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket as well as the ability to handle “everything from frozen veggies to mozzarella sticks, chicken or fries, and even re-heat yesterday’s dessert.”

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the COSORI’s smart Alexa-ready indoor grill and air fryer. Now matching the all-time low at $180, this one is even more versatile while still bringing air frying to a countertop near you. Regularly $240, you can get all of the details on this offer right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more. 

More on the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex:

  • 4-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, roast and reheat.
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable cooking programs for easy chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.
  • EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Delivering all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil.
  • EASY TO USE DISPLAY: Touchscreen shows each stage of cooking.
  • EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

