Chefman’s 12-egg cooker now one of the most affordable out there at just $14 (Reg. up to $30)

Woot is now offering the Chefman Electric 12-Egg Cooker at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model fetches as much as $30 at Amazon and currently starts at $19. It has never dropped below $15 there and is now at the lowest price we can find. Waiting for the water to boil or having to stand in front of the stovetop when cooking eggs really isn’t that hard, but this automatic cooker is a whole lot easier. It can boil, poach, or steam up to 12 eggs in one shot with a built-in timer so everything is cooked just the way you like it without doing much more than loading it up when you’re hungry. It ships with all of the accessories needed, including a measuring cup, dishwasher-safe cooking and poaching trays, and a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $12 and under egg cooker section will highlight how notable this deal is. There’s isn’t a single option, outside of microwave trays and the like, for less than today’s option. If you’re in the market for an egg cooker, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 6-egg model for less, never mind one that can cook 12 at a time.

More on the Chefman Electric 12-Egg Cooker:

Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 12 eggs in minutes, faster than stovetop method. Use the included measuring cup to know how much water you need depending on the style of egg. The ready buzzer will signal once your eggs are finished cooking. No need to wait for your hard-boiled eggs to cool to move them after cooking. With the tray lifting tool, you can have your brunch with hot, freshly cooked eggs. Whether you like your eggs hard or soft boiled, scrambled, omelet or poached, breakfast has never been easier!

