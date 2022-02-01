Pad & Quill LeatherSafe and wood Luxury iPhone 13 book case now 35% off from $59.50 shipped

Alongside its ongoing Warehouse Sale, Pad & Quill is now offering its LeatherSafe Luxury Book Case for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max at $59.46 shipped. Simply use code PQ15 to knock an additional 15% off the already marked down price. Regularly $90, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Launching right after the iPhone 13 was introduced and landing in our best cases roundup, it wraps your iPhone 12 or latest Pro model in full-grain American leather with a MagSafe charging puck cut out on the back. It features an interior polycarbonate shell as well as a cherry hardwood tray with a viewing space for a business or ID card alongside UV-resistant, nylon stitching in the brand’s “most compact wallet case ever.” Head below for more details and over to the Warehouse Sale for additional deals from Pad & Quill.

You’ll certainly find some leather or leather-like wallet cases for iPhone 13 on Amazon for much less than this. But not very many of them are handcrafted from American leather with a discreet signature from the craftsman that made it. Not to mention the marine-grade stitching and pedigree the Pad & Quill branding comes with.

Be sure to head over to our ongoing Pad & quill sale event where you’ll find loads of the brand’s gear marked down by up to 70%. That includes Apple Watch bands, iPad cases, AirTag keychains, cable organizers, and much more. The Luxury model case found above wasn’t initially available in the sale but now sits alongside a slew of other gear you can browse through right here.

More on the Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book Case:

Designed with the very best leather in the world, American full-grain, the LeatherSafe luxury case utilizes a durable polycarbonate tray that offers excellent drop protection that is lined with American Cherry hardwood on the back. The cherry tray is cut within 1/400th of an inch, to perfectly cradle the iPhone 13 Pro, and is finished with a durable satin coating. The entire case is stitched together with ultra-strong thread by artisans with generations of experience. You will notice a little signature in the hidden cash pocket – that is the signature of the artisan who made that case for you!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!