Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocket book cases now MagSafe-ready at up to 25% off

The brand new Pad & Quill iPhone 13 leather cases are here. Now available for pre-order on the official site, not only are these gorgeous handmade leather iPhone 13 cases ready to order, but you can also use our exclusive discount code below to knock the prices down nearly 25% with free shipping across the board. Hit the jump for a closer look at the new Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book and LeatherSafe Luxury iPhone 13 cases.

New Pad & Quill iPhone 13 cases

The new Pad & Quill iPhone 13 cases once again bring the brand’s handmade touch to your new Apple handset with full-grain America leather that “ages beautifully with a rich patina.” You’ll also find Pad & Quill’s 30-day money-back promise and 25-year leather warranty alongside Apple MagSafe charger cutouts on both of the latest models.

Starting from a regular price of $110 (and October shipping dates), these gorgeous iPhone 13 cases certainly aren’t cheap. But some of them are already marked down $10 for the pre-order period and you can knock an additional 15% off using code PQ15 at checkout:

Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book $76.50 (Reg. $100)

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The leather cover and Moleskine style closure ensures a wonderful job protecting your iPhone 13 Pro Max. The lay-flat wallet slot holds 5-7 cards and cash includes a hidden pocket and this is our most compact case ever for the Pro Max iPhone. The case also was designed with a unique slot in the back that receives the MagSafe charger perfectly for magnetic charging whenever you need it!

Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Book $93.50 (Reg. $120)

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Designed with the very best leather in the world, American full-grain, the LeatherSafe luxury case utilizes a real American cherry hardwood tray to protect the iPhone in warm wood goodness. The LeatherSafe Luxury Book holds 5-7 credit cards, includes a hidden cash pocket, and provides access to all ports. The case is finished with a strong elastic moleskin-like strap to hold all your essentials together.

While we just caught our first glimpse of the new Caudabe MagSafe models, you’ll find a whole lot more where those came from in our giant roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases out there as well in the launch coverage below:

