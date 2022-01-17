Pad & Quill now offers a massive up to 70% off: iPhone cases, wallets, Apple Watch bands, more

(Update 1/17 1:50 p.m.): Pad & Quill’s ongoing warehouse sale is now accepting code PQ15 at checkout to knock the prices down on just about everything even more. Previously, only the 5% coupon found below was eligible here.

Pad & Quill — one of our favorite premium Apple device accessory maker — is now offering up to 65% off as part of its new Warehouse sale. In order to free some inventory space for the 2022 releases, Pad & Quill is now offering some of the best deals we have tracked on a range of its AirTag keychains, Apple Watch bands, iPhone 13 cases, iPad covers, cord folios, leather wallets, and more. Free shipping is available across the board in orders over $35 and you’ll find both our top picks from the sale as well as a special code to knock an additional 5% off the already marked down totals below.

Pad & Quill warehouse sale:

This is a great time to scoop up some high-quality, handmade leather goods from Pad & Quill’s lineup — some of the prices are even lower than what we saw over Black Friday last year. Just remember to use code PQ5 PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 5% 15% off at checkout.

For more details on many of the products in today’s sale, you’ll want to swing by our launch coverage of Pad & Quill’s 2021 lineup. And for the latest from the brand, be sure to dive into some details on the handmade TechFolio leather and wool cord organizers as well as the luxurious new Valet Leather 14 and 16-inch MacBook Bags.

More on the LeatherSafe Pocket Book for iPhone 13:

TheLeatherSafe Pocket Book begins with the very best leather in the world, American full-grain. This leather becomes more handsome as you use it and allows the rich patina to develop. It is a pocket book that truly tells your story. To craft this case, we employ historic leather-making techniques and ultra-strong UV-resistant stitching that produce a case that will last for years. While the case is stylish and protective, the utility is amazing. The LeatherSafe Pocket Book holds cash and 4-6 cards, allows access to all ports, and includes a safe elastic closure.

