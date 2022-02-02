Leather bags and wallets from $5.50 in today’s Valentine’s Day Amazon sale (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off leather wallets and bags for Valentine’s Day. One standout is the ESTALON Slim RFID Leather Trifold Wallet at $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $12, this is within cents of the all-time low and as much as 20% off the going rate. Made of 100% genuine leather, it provides RFID blocking alongside a trifold design with an ID access window, six credit card slots, a pair of currency pockets, and two slip compartments for other documents. It measures out at 3.5- by 4.4- by 0.75-inches. Head below for more leather wallet and bag deals.

Amazon leather bag and wallet sale:

Alongside Sperry’s Boot Flash Sale we spotted this morning, you’ll want to swing by our fashion deal hub for even more ways to upgrade your wardrobe at a discount. This adidas Flash Sale is a particular standout that happens to be offering deals starting from just $7 and with up to 40% in savings to be had on a wide range of apparel and footwear.

More on the ESTALON Slim RFID Leather Trifold Wallet:

Material: Made of 100% genuine leather, our trifold leather wallet is sturdy, long-lasting and durable. Handcrafted by professional designers, our leather wallets are designed for men to carry cash, credit cards, and other accessories in one place.

Money-Back Guarantee: We assure you that you’d love our slimfold wallets. But for any reason, if you’re dissatisfied, you can reach out to us. We will offer a full refund, or free replacement, whichever you prefer. You can also write to our customer service team for RFID blocking issues, and we will resolve them at the earliest.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!