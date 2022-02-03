Save $200 on Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4

-
eBay Daily DealsChromebookAcer
Save $200 $499

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the latest 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $499 shipped. Also available for the same price direct from Best Buy. Down from the usual $699 price tag, today’s offer is the best in several months and takes $200 off. Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 13.5-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

If you’d prefer more of a tablet experience for your next Android machine, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now up for grabs at a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering $150 in savings, the recent release is now marked down to $380 with a 12.4-inch display in tow.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Acer’s Intel Evo platform-based Chromebook Spin 713 looks as good as it performs. Designed to give users a premium experience with increased speeds from the 11th Gen Intel® Core i5 processor, this sleek convertible features a vivid, 13.5” 2K IPS VertiView touch display with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics, a long-lasting and quick-chargeable battery, and speedy Chrome OS performance. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is faster than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Chromebook

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add Ethernet, HDMI, SD, Type-A, more to your USB-C lapt...
Apple’s latest 24-inch 8-core M1 iMac falls to new al...
AyaNeo’s NEXT Advance handheld gaming PC with AMD...
Sony officially unveils specs for PlayStation VR2 + Hor...
Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C, GaN, and multi-port cha...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount falls to $19.50,...
Sierra’s Smart Wi-Fi Alexa Wireless Essential Oil...
Load more...
Show More Comments