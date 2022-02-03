ESR’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can charge two iPhone 13s at a time 

Today, ESR is launching the latest addition to its HaloLock stable of iPhone 13 accessories, debuting its very first MagSafe power bank. Arriving with a streamlined design, there’s still a 10,000mAh internal battery alongside ability to refuel a second device with its USB-C port. Now available for purchase, you can also score a launch discount by getting the full scope down below.

Expanding ESR’s already diverse lineup of iPhone 12 and 13 series accessories, the HaloLock lineup is expanding into a new product category today. Making for the brand’s first MagSafe Power Bank, ESR is delivering more than just a run-of-the-mill wireless battery pack with Apple’s magnetic charging onboard.

For starters, the brand is doubling the internal battery compared to other solutions on the market. It’s pretty standard to see 5000mAh capacities among the competition, and ESR is breaking that streak by delivering a 10,000mAh model. Another notable feature is that its onboard USB-C port, which is used to charge the accessory, can also send out power. So while it is wirelessly refueling one iPhone 13, it can also be juicing up a pair of AirPods, or even another smartphone.

Of course, there’s all of the expected MagSafe support that makes it an ideal companion to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Packed into the compact design is the typical magnet array that allows the charger to lineup right with your device. Charging speeds are still limited to 7.5W, which is one stat that seems to be the norm for MagSafe Power Banks that even ESR isn’t trying to break.

Now available, with a launch discount attached

Joining all of ESR’s other HaloLock iPhone 13 accessories, the new MagSafe Power Bank debuts with a $37.99 price tag. Available at Amazon, you can currently take advantage of a special launch promotion that drops the price down to $33.99 when clipping the on-page coupon.

While already far below the likes of Apple’s official offering price-wise, the new ESR release is also one of the lower-priced solutions compared to other third-party offerings. Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K, a popular model among these parts at 9to5, sells for $55 while delivering half of the charge as the new HaloLock competitor.

ESR versus Anker’s MagSafe Power Bank

9to5Toys’ Take:

While ESR still isn’t as well known as other brands in the iPhone accessory space, we’ve reviewed plenty of the brand’s MagSafe offerings in the past with solid impressions each time around. Its latest addition to the HaloLock lineup certainly looks to have been the wait, especially considering it manages to deliver some new functionality that existing MagSafe power banks that came before the ESR offering lack.

