Logitech’s popular MX Advanced 3 Mouse falls to new Amazon low at $89.50, more

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $89.64 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is marking the very first notable discount we’ve seen at over $10 off. As one of the most popular mice on the market, and certainly here at 9to5, the MX Master 3 Advanced arrives with a myriad of features including Mac or PC support, a 4,000 DPI sensor, 70-day battery life backed by USB-C charging, and MagSpeed scrolling. One of the biggest perks has to be the Unifying USB receiver, which offers a more reliable connection on top of its built-in Bluetooth support. Both of those let you take advantage of Logitech FLOW for multi-device control, too. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Delivering much of the same signature MX features as noted above, we’re also tracking a discount on the Logitech Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse. Down at $87.41 via Amazon, this one is also marking a rare discount from its usual $100 price tag. Compatible with both Mac and PC, this trackball mouse sports that iconic form-factor that helps remove strain from your wrist. It packs 70-day battery life alongside cross-computer control via the wireless USB adapter or Bluetooth support.

Should your everyday carry need some love, Logitech’s slim Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard is also on sale right now. This one arrives with a much more travel-friendly and slim design that’s ideal for pairing with your Apple gear. Marked down to $55, this is not only a new all-time low but also the first notable price cut to date.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

MX Master 3 is the most advanced master series mouse yet. It has been designed for designers and engineered for coders – to create, make, and do faster and more efficiently with an all-New electromagnetic scroll wheel, app-specific workflow customizations, and a crafted form designed for the shape of your palm.

