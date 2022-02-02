Logitech’s slim Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard is ideal for your Apple EDC at $55 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $54.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 21% off while marking the first notable price cut since launching last fall. Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top of adjusting volume, brightness, and more.

As neat as the design of the lead deal is for people who travel, the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboards delivers much of the same compact design for less. Sure it’s not waterproof or quite as everyday carry-friendly, but packs a $30 price tag with multi-device features baked in.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department outside of Apple’s signature stylings, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release when it launched to end 2021 with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

