Start the party with Samsung’s MXT70 Sound Tower 1500W Speaker, now $397 (Reg. $799)

For any music fan, there’s nothing better than cranking up your favorite tracks at home. With 1500W under the hood, the Samsung MXT70 MX-T70 Sound Tower should really get you rocking. Right now, you can get it for just $396.98 (Reg. $799) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most speakers over a certain size can provide good volume. However, they can’t quite match the experience of heading down to your local club. The bass isn’t there, and the house is hardly shaking.

In contrast, the MX-T70 Sound Tower will make you feel like you’re at a music festival in your own home. Inside a sleek pyramid, it has five speakers that deliver 1500W of bi-directional sound. For the lower register, you get a hard-hitting 10-inch woofer.

Built-in LED lights help to create a party atmosphere, and the Sound Tower doubles as a powerful karaoke machine. It even has two mic inputs, so you can duet with a friend. You can control the music output via simple controls on the Sound Tower. Alternatively, you can open the companion app on your smartphone to adjust the EQ and lighting effects.

The Samsung Sound Tower also offers support for multiple Bluetooth connections, so all your friends can pick a song, and you can even connect multiple Sound Towers together for a wall of sound. Samsung customers are clearly impressed; the Sound Tower has earned an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Order today for just $396.98 to grab this powerful pyramid of sound, normally priced at $799.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!